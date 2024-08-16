Industry, consumer groups back Meralco’s franchise renewal

Various industry and consumer groups have expressed support for the franchise renewal of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), citing the distribution utility’s critical role in shaping the country’s energy and economic landscape.

The Manuel V. Pangilinan-led utility, which delivers electricity service to around 8 million customers in the country’s primary economic hub Metro Manila and surrounding areas, has been a crucial partner of various industries in their respective growth trajectories to drive economic growth.

Recognizing the numerous contributions of Meralco over the years, several groups have voiced their support for the company and its delivery of reliable, stable, and safe electricity service to customers — ranging from households to big businesses — a testament to the utility’s robust infrastructure and extensive experience in providing cost-effective services.

Economic catalyst

As the largest electric distribution utility in the Philippines, Meralco plays a vital role in sustaining the energy needs of the nation enabling businesses to thrive and communities to flourish. A stable electricity supply is a lifeline for businesses, especially those in services, technology, and manufacturing sectors that would significantly encourage investors and help stabilize the economy.

For the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), the franchise renewal will attract more investments and improve the manufacturing sector. The FPI emphasized that Meralco’s continuous network upgrades directly benefit the manufacturing sector as it improved the quality of the electricity service and lessened power outages.

“A stable and reliable power supply which Meralco provides plays a crucial role for industries to thrive,” FPI Chairman Dr. Jesus L. Arranza said.

The Bankers Association of the Philippines, meanwhile, acknowledged Meralco’s economic contributions are critical in driving economic vitality in the country while the Philippine Retailers Association emphasized that the renewal is more than just continuing service but is also about maintaining the momentum of progress in the country.

Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI), Meralco’s franchise renewal will give confidence to foreign investors as it will signal stability in the Philippine economic landscape.

“The utility had been providing excellent service and constantly investing in capital expenditure projects in economic zone locations and industrial parks to meet the robust power quality that is needed by our industry to be globally competitive,” SEIPI president Dan Lachica said.

