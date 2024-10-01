Pres. Marcos orders speedy completion of Marawi rehab

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered anew the speedy completion of the government’s rehabilitation efforts in war-torn Marawi City.
During a sectoral meeting at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday, Marcos instructed the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehabilitation (OPAMR) to fast-track the remaining tasks in the most affected area, particularly the repair and installation of electricity and water supplies.
The President also ordered the hastening of the construction of houses for the affected residents as well as the reconstruction of essential buildings in the area.
Marcos stressed that the government “should find better ways to accelerate” the Marawi rehabilitation process.
“You seem to have solutions to most of the issues. ‘Yun na lang, ‘yung (only that remaining) installation of the power, and I think, more importantly, ‘yung tubig (the water supply). We have to get that done as quickly as possible,” President Marcos stated.
Marcos' order came after OPAMR Secretary Nasser Pangandaman Sr. briefed the Chief Executive on the agency’s rehabilitation initiatives, which focus on essential services like electricity, water, and housing in Marawi City.
The President emphasized the need for the residents to have sufficient water supplies in the area.
“Wala tayong magagawa ‘pag walang water supply. ‘Yung brownout, you can live with it. ‘Yung walang tubig—hindi talaga (We can't do anything without water supply. 'A brownout, you can live with it but no water—not really),” he said.
Pangandaman reported that the delay in the implementation of the Bulk Water Supply Project, managed by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) was due to legal challenges.
However, he assured that the government is already addressing the issue of water supply issue and that LWUA has committed to completing the project within four months or before the end of 2024.
Further, Marcos stressed the pressing need to resolve issues concerning permanent shelters of the affected Marawi residents.
Pangandaman explained that the previous administration had an agreement with private landowners to temporarily use their property for five years, pending the construction of permanent shelters for Marawi siege victims.
But the contract has already lapsed, he added.
Hence, Marcos ordered Pangandaman to request the private landowners for an extension of the contract to accommodate the siege victims.
For his part, Pangandaman said the OPMR would work closely with the concerned local government units in Lanao del Sur.
Marcos rallied that now is the right time for the administration “to adopt a more systematic approach” for the completion of the Marawi rehabilitation efforts, following the issuance of Administrative Order 14, series of 2023.
The AO institutionalized the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City, streamlining the functions of the involved government agencies.
Under the AO, the Department of the Interior and Local Government is directed to maintain peace and order in Marawi City and other affected localities. In contrast, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is tasked with facilitating and overseeing the completion of housing projects for affected residents.
It also tasks the Department of Public Works and Highways with coordinating the complete restoration of public utilities, such as water and electricity, as well as the repair and reconstruction of public buildings and infrastructure.
Additionally, the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development are designated to ensure residents' health, sanitation, food, and other basic needs.
The Department of Trade and Industry is mandated to create a conducive environment for the revival of business and livelihood activities in the war-torn area, particularly the 24 most devastated villages within the city.
AO 14 also recognizes the supervisory role of Task Force Bangon Marawi, which was created under AO 3 issued by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017, as amended by AO 9 that same year.
TFBM is directed to facilitate the rehabilitation efforts and oversee the progress and completion of various programs under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program.
The task force is likewise mandated to wind up its operations by facilitating the reversion to the Office of the President of the remaining balance of the TFBM Trust Fund, which was created through a memorandum of agreement on 13 April 2018, between the two offices.
The rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City went full blast in July 2020 amid the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, following the completion of the first phase of rehabilitation from November 2017 to October 2018.
The first phase included emergency assistance such as the provision of water, food, clothing, and other necessities to displaced families in different evacuation centers, as well as the construction of temporary shelters for displaced families in the most affected area.
The second phase includes debris management efforts and detonation of unexploded bombs within ground zero.