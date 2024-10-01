Pres. Marcos orders speedy completion of Marawi rehab

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered anew the speedy completion of the government’s rehabilitation efforts in war-torn Marawi City.

During a sectoral meeting at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday, Marcos instructed the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehabilitation (OPAMR) to fast-track the remaining tasks in the most affected area, particularly the repair and installation of electricity and water supplies.

The President also ordered the hastening of the construction of houses for the affected residents as well as the reconstruction of essential buildings in the area.

Marcos stressed that the government “should find better ways to accelerate” the Marawi rehabilitation process.

“You seem to have solutions to most of the issues. ‘Yun na lang, ‘yung (only that remaining) installation of the power, and I think, more importantly, ‘yung tubig (the water supply). We have to get that done as quickly as possible,” President Marcos stated.

Marcos' order came after OPAMR Secretary Nasser Pangandaman Sr. briefed the Chief Executive on the agency’s rehabilitation initiatives, which focus on essential services like electricity, water, and housing in Marawi City.

The President emphasized the need for the residents to have sufficient water supplies in the area.

“Wala tayong magagawa ‘pag walang water supply. ‘Yung brownout, you can live with it. ‘Yung walang tubig—hindi talaga (We can't do anything without water supply. 'A brownout, you can live with it but no water—not really),” he said.

Pangandaman reported that the delay in the implementation of the Bulk Water Supply Project, managed by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) was due to legal challenges.

However, he assured that the government is already addressing the issue of water supply issue and that LWUA has committed to completing the project within four months or before the end of 2024.

Further, Marcos stressed the pressing need to resolve issues concerning permanent shelters of the affected Marawi residents.

Pangandaman explained that the previous administration had an agreement with private landowners to temporarily use their property for five years, pending the construction of permanent shelters for Marawi siege victims.

But the contract has already lapsed, he added.

Hence, Marcos ordered Pangandaman to request the private landowners for an extension of the contract to accommodate the siege victims.