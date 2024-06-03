Free legal aid to Marawi Siege victims

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla yesterday said that he has issued a directive to the Department of Justice Action Center (DoJAC) and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) to provide free legal assistance to the 2017 Marawi Siege Victims/Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

This will be done after Remulla issued Department Order No. 324 s. 2024 directing the DoJAC and PAO to spearhead the activity.

A Katarungan Caravan will be conducted by the DoJ, in collaboration with PAO, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), along with volunteer private lawyers to assist victims and IDPs in filing their claims.

The month-long Katarungan Caravan/legal aid activity will run from 3 June to 3 July. Both the NBI and the PNP will provide mobile clearance services to facilitate and speed up the process of claims.

Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez, Undersecretary-in-Charge for DoJAC, shall have direct supervision over the whole undertaking which shall be concluded before the deadline of the filing of claims on 3 July 2024, as provided under the Republic Act 11696, otherwise known as the Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022.

“I entrust the welfare of our brothers and sisters of the Marawi Siege and the IDPs to our dedicated fellow public servants from DoJAC, PAO, NBI, PNP and to our volunteer private lawyers, take swift and decisive actions over their concerns and claims, ensure that no one will be left out.

As underscored by the famous political slogan of former President Ramon Magsaysay “Those who have less in life should have more in law,” Remulla asserted.