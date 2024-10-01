Grab, MOVE IT hold annual Health & Wheelness event

At the recent Health & Wheelness Driver Care Event hosted by Grab Philippines and MOVE IT, over 4,000 driver, rider, and delivery partners, along with their families, participated in seminars and workshops focused on on cultivating a holistic perspective on well-being.

The event featured sessions led by partner organizations such as the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), First Metro Asset Management, and the Pag-IBIG Fund, addressing topics including healthy diets, social protection, road safety, and financial well-being.

Attendees could also avail of various health services, including medical, dental, and optometric check-ups. Partnering with Generika Pharmacy, Grab and MOVE IT distributed vitamins, health supplements, and medications following consultations. 700 pre-registered participants were provided with customized dentures as part of the event’s dental services.

In collaboration with Pag-IBIG and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Grab and MOVE IT facilitated a membership and accreditation process for their partners, with on-site booths for the issuance of new Loyalty Card Plus and health IDs.

CJ Lacsican, Grab Philippines Head of Cities and Business Operations, acknowledged the dedication of the partners, noting that their hard work often leads to neglecting their health.

“Totoo na walang tatalo sa sipag at diskarte ng mga Grab driver- and delivery-partners at MOVE IT rider-partners. Sa kanilang kasipagan, minsan nakakaligtaan nilang bigyang pansin ang kanilang kalusugan. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit patuloy tayo sa pagsasagawa ng iba’t ibang hakbangin upang kanila rin namang mapangalagaan nang husto, hindi lamang ang kanilang hanapbuhay, kundi na rin ang sarili nilang kalusugan,” he said.

Participants also took advantage of various self-care services offered during the event, including haircuts, massages, and nail cleaning—offering a much-needed break for the platform's partners.