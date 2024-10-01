Angkas partners with Camarines Sur to launch motorcycle safety training

Angkas is collaborating with the local government unit of Camarines Sur to roll out a new motorcycle training program aimed at improving road safety and boosting livelihoods.

Given how essential motorcycles are for many residents—both for commuting and earning a living—this partnership focuses on equipping riders with essential skills.

The training will cover everything from safe driving techniques to maintenance tips, making it easier for participants to use their motorcycles not just for transport but as a reliable source of income.

Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “This initiative marks a significant stride towards achieving safer roads and providing economic opportunities for our citizens. Collaborating with Angkas allows us to tap into their vast experience and proven track record in promoting motorcycle safety and professionalizing the use of motorcycles for economic purposes.”

Angkas CEO George Royeca highlighted, “Our mission has always been to provide safe and professional transportation options while empowering our riders. By partnering with the LGU of Camarines Sur, we are expanding our mission to include training and education for the broader community, aiming to make a lasting impact on road safety and economic growth in the region.”

The program will begin with certified Angkas instructors leading training sessions. Those who complete the course will earn a certification, helping to ensure safer riding practices while opening up new possibilities for economic ventures.

Additionally, this partnership serves as a precursor to Angkas’s planned expansion into Camarines Sur, signifying a bright future for more accessible, safe, and reliable transportation options across the province.

Details about the program’s launch date, registration processes, and criteria for participation will be announced in the coming weeks through official LGU channels and the Angkas platform.