X’s value plummets to just a fifth of Musk’s purchase price

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has seen a dramatic drop in its valuation, now estimated to be worth just over one-fifth of the $44 billion he paid for it in 2022. According to recent disclosures from Fidelity, the value of X is approximately $9.4 billion, which translates to Fidelity’s stake being worth around $4.19 million. This marks a significant decline from Fidelity's initial investment of $19.6 million prior to Musk's acquisition, which has plummeted by nearly 79% as of August 2023.

The consistent reduction in X's valuation highlights the ongoing struggles the platform has faced since Musk took over. Fidelity has made several markdowns throughout the year, reducing the value of its stake by 10.2% in January and an additional 5.7% in February. These adjustments come despite an initial 11% increase in estimated value in December, illustrating the volatility of X's financial standing. Currently, Musk remains one of the wealthiest people globally, with a fortune estimated at $269.8 billion, but the decline of X poses questions about the viability of his latest venture.

As a private entity, X is not publicly traded, making Fidelity's disclosures one of the few indicators available regarding the company’s valuation. This situation reflects a broader trend, with the eight largest investors in X reportedly losing a combined value of $24 billion since Musk’s acquisition. Financial experts attribute this decline to a steep 50% drop in revenue post-acquisition, primarily due to a significant downturn in advertising income, which constituted about 70-75% of the platform’s total revenue.