Sharing Kamala Harris deepfake backfires on Musk

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Billionaire X owner Elon Musk was facing criticism Monday for sharing a deepfake video featuring US Vice President Kamala Harris, which tech campaigners said violated the platform’s own policies.

Musk reposted a manipulated Harris campaign video in which a voiceover mimicking her calls President Joe Biden senile, and declares that she does not “know the first thing about running the country,” adding that as a woman and a person of color, she is the “ultimate diversity hire.”

The video was originally posted by an X account linked to the conservative podcaster Chris Kohls and labeled a “parody.”

But Musk’s repost on Friday made no such disclosure, stating only: “This is amazing,” along with a laughing emoji.

Musk’s repost garnered more than 130 million views and comes amid growing alarm over artificial intelligence-enabled political disinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November.

“We believe the American people want the real freedom, opportunity, and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump,” Harris’ presidential campaign said in a statement.

With nearly 192 million followers, Musk is a highly influential voice on the platform, previously called Twitter, which he purchased in 2022 in a $44-billion deal.