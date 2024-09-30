Voter registration ends

The voter registration for 2025 polls has ended on Monday, 30 September.

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said they already expected a last-minute surge during the last day of registration.

“Nakakatuwa naman dahil humahabol yung mga kababayan natin pero expected natin tong pagdagsa na ito (It was great that a lot of our countrymen tried their best to reach the deadline and we expected them),” Garcia said.

Recent data showed that a total of 6,250,050 new individuals have registered to the poll body for the 2025 midterm elections, surpassing the Comelec's initial target of three-million new voters.

Special registration in typhoon-hit areas

Garcia said local precincts in some areas in Northern Luzon have closed their registration due to Typhoon Julian.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 may be raised over Northern Luzon.

“Mayroon pong ilang lugar na hindi na nagtuloy sa registration sapagkat sobrang sadya pong lakas ng ulan at hangin (There are areas in there that did not push through with their registration due to heavy rains and winds),” Garcia said.

“Pinagpaubaya na natin sa mga local Comelec ang pagdedisisyon [kung mag-extend] (It’s up to the local Comelec offices there if they will extend their registrations),” he added.

Garcia said Batanes earlier said it halted voter registration due to the inclement weather.

The Comelec chief said a special voting registration can be held there after the filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) which is slated from 1 to 8 October.

Garcia added the COC filing in typhoon-hit areas can also be postponed if the weather does not improve by Tuesday, 1 October.

“Mas unahin muna natin yung buhay at kaligtasan natin (Let’s prioritize first our lives and our safety),” he added.