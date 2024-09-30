Plastic Bank, Fisher Retail help alleviate poverty

With “deep respect for the ocean” from its rich fishing heritage, Fisher Retail Inc. helps alleviate poverty among waste collection communities while reducing plastic pollution in the country through its partnership with social fintech Plastic Bank to gather 11,000 kilograms of plastic, the equivalent of 550,000 plastic bottles, by the end of 2024.

Fisher Mall Group President Robert Raymond Del Rosario (left) and Plastic Bank Regional Vice-President Asia Pacific Rene Guarin show the plastic offset certificates for the plastic footprint of Fisher Supermarket and Fisher Department Store after signing an environmental disposal agreement recently.