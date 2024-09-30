‘MAGFI-FILE PO AKO FOR SENATOR’

In a Facebook live, cardiologist and internet personality Dr. Willie Ong announced that he will run again for senator in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

Ong said he will file his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Wednesday, 2 October, through his wife, Dr. Anna Liza Ramoso.

“Tatakbo tayo, papakita natin na tunay ang Diyos. This time we’re gonna win it,” he said.

Ong also run for Senate in 2019 but lost.

The doctor-vlogger earlier revealed that he is battling sarcoma cancer.

(Screenshot from Willie Ong / Facebook)