Doc Willie Ong reveals bout with cancer

Cardiologist and internet personality Dr. Willie Ong revealed on Saturday his fight against abnominal cancer.

“I have a large abdominal cancer. It’s serious but I will fight this battle. Para sa lahat ng cancer patients sa Pilipinas, gagaling tayo nang sabay (For all cancer patients in the Philippines, we will all get better together),” Ong said.

According to Ong, his doctors found a 16 x 13 x 12 cm sarcoma in his abdoment. He said the tumor was hidden behind his heart and in front of the T10 spine.

The video was recorded from Ong’s hospital room on 29 August but the release of its released was delayed due to Doc Willie’s “serious and complicated journey through chemotherapy.”

Ong, 60, said he first felt discomfort in April 2023, while he was conducting medical missions.

“Parang may hingal, may pagod, at paglunok ko parang ayaw na o hirap na (There was shortness of breath, fatigue, and difficulty in swallowing),” he recalled.

Last October, Ong said he started experiencing back pain near his spine.

“Iniisip ko lang na baka muscle pain lang yan, matigas yung kama mo (I thought it was just muscle pain or from my bed being hard),” he said.

In August, his back pains became more severe and his stomach started to get bloated.

“Worst pain of my life. 10 out of 10. Iiyak ka. Humihiyaw lang buong gabi. Para siyang kutsilyo na may sumasaksak sa likod mo (You will cry. I’m just weeping in pain all night. It felt like a knife stabbing you in the back,” Ong shared.

“Itong bukol na to, malaking-malaki raw. Isa sa pinakamalaki na nakita nila (The tumor is really big. One of the biggest the doctors have seen),” he added.

Ong said his sarcoma was “very rare, very aggressive, very big.”

“Saan ko nakuha to? Tingin ko stress (Where did I get this? I think it’s because of stress),” he reflected.

Despite what he’s going through, Ong said he is keeping a positive outlook on life.

“Nalungkot ako? Nung una. Pero hindi e, masaya na ko na basta may purpose pa ang Diyos (Was I sad? At first. But now I am happy knowing God still has a purpose for me),” he said.

Ong rose to prominence for giving medical advice through Facebook and YouTube.

He was a senatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and ran for vice president during the 2022 polls as the running mate of former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.