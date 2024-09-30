DMCI Homes slates P20-B Cebu foray

The Consunji family’s DMCI Homes is set to invest approximately P20 billion to expand into Cebu’s condominium market — a move finally happening a few years after it was initially delayed by the pandemic.

DMCI Homes vice president for project development Dennis Yap said on Monday that the company plans to develop a four-hectare property in Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.

“Cebu City’s robust economy and growing demand for quality homes make it an ideal location for our expansion. We’re excited to introduce our signature resort-inspired condominiums to this bustling city and be part of its dynamic development,” Yap said.

“The Queen City of the South deserves nothing but the best, and we’re about to deliver just that — our project with the biggest open space to date.”

Condos, preferred residence

Driven by Cebu’s rising popularity for condominium living, DMCI Homes’ entry into the Cebu market also comes after the company successfully expanded to San Juan, Batangas and Tuba, Benguet over the past years.

While DMCI Homes is new to the Cebu property scene, its sister firm, DM Consunji Inc., has already established a presence with several landmark projects.

DMCI was part of the Cebu Link Joint Venture, a consortium with Acciona and First Balfour, that built the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Other notable DMCI projects in Cebu include SM Cebu, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, the Ayala Life Cebu office building, and Ayala Center Cebu.

DMCI Homes aims to leverage its 25 years of experience, having completed 72 quality developments across Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Baguio City, Boracay and Davao City, as it embarks on its first project in Cebu.