DMCI Homes gears up for Cebu expansion

DMCI Homes, the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building resort-inspired developments, continues its expansion beyond Mega Manila. It is now gearing up to join Cebu City's booming condominium market.

For its first project, the company is investing approximately P20 billion to develop a four-hectare property in Barangay Guadalupe, according to DMCI Homes Vice President for Project Development Dennis Yap.

“Cebu City’s robust economy and growing demand for quality homes make it an ideal location for our expansion," Yap said. "We’re excited to introduce our signature resort-inspired condominiums to this bustling city and be part of its dynamic development."

With condominium living being highly popular in Cebu, Yap expressed confidence that Cebuanos will appreciate DMCI Homes’ value-for-money offerings.

“The Queen City of the South deserves nothing but the best, and we’re about to deliver just that—our project with the biggest open space to date,” Yap said.

“We're equally thrilled to introduce Cebu to the distinct DMCI Homes lifestyle, showcasing our proprietary Lumiventt Design Technology, internet-ready units, and RideShare carpooling service—just some of the innovative features we're bringing to take condominium living to new heights in this vibrant market,” he added.

The decision to enter the Cebu property market follows the company’s successful ventures in San Juan, Batangas, and Tuba, Benguet for the past year.

Yap noted that while the pandemic had temporarily halted their Cebu expansion, the opportunities in the Queen City of the South made it clear that moving forward with the plan would be the right decision.

“Cebu is a rapidly growing market with great potential,” Yap said. “We look forward to making a positive impact and contributing to the city’s growth.”

While DMCI Homes is new to Cebu's property market, sister firm DM Consunji Inc. (DMCI), has made its mark with several landmark projects in the city.

DMCI was part of the Cebu Link Joint Venture, a consortium with Acciona and First Balfour that built the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). Other landmarks built by DMCI in Cebu include SM Cebu, Shangri-La's Mactan Resort and Spa, the Ayala Life Cebu office building, and Ayala Center Cebu.

DMCI Homes also aims to make its mark in the city, backed by a sterling track record of completing 72 quality developments across Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Baguio City, Boracay, and Davao City, in its 25 years in the industry.