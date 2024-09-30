Dayaw Festival celebrates indigenous peoples’ roles in forging future

From more than 10 years now, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) spearheads the celebration of the National indigenous Peoples Month in October with Dayaw: National Indigenous Peoples Festival.

The festival is held in different parts of the country, gathering more than 200 representatives from different indigenous groups and cultural communities of the Philippines, which has more 80 ethnolinguistic groups.

This year, the national cultural agency through its Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts (SCCTA) is holding the festival in the town of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, Mindanao, from 3 to 5 October. A large percentage of the population of Lake Sebu is the indigenous Tboli.

Dayaw 2024 is “a significant event dedicated to honoring and uplifting our indigenous communities,” said Pablito C. Gonzales, head of the NCCA National Committee on Central Cultural Communities.

Reden S. Ulo, head of SCCTA, explained, “It brings together various IP groups and communities from across the country to showcase their unique and rich traditions, languages, dances, music and arts and crafts.”

This year’s festival banners the theme “Katutubong Filipino: Pagtibayin ang Tagumpay 2030” (Indigenous Filipinos: Strengthening the Success by 2030).

Gonzales said the theme “resonates deeply with our collective vision of a prosperous and inclusive future for all indigenous peoples.”

“It reflects forward-looking communities in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future. As we approach 2030, a critical target year for global goals like the UN’s Sustainable