DAR’s farm business school molds Ilocos Norte farmers into entrepreneurs

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday reported that 30 farmer-members from Paninaan Multipurpose Cooperative of Barangay Paninaan in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte have transformed themselves into farmer-entrepreneurs after graduating from the Farm Business School (FBS).

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Engr. Vic M. Ines said the FBS aims to develop agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) to become agricultural entrepreneurs and promote farming as a business venture from which ARBs can have additional income.

“DAR, in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture, initiated the FBS to teach farmers essential matters on bookkeeping, cash flows, market surveys, selling and costing, and proper packaging of their products,” Ines said.

Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer Rommel R. Aquino said 19 males and 11 females graduated from the FBS 25-session program.

He disclosed that during the twenty-five (25) session program, the DAR was able to educate, capacitate, and empower the 30 ARBs on various entrepreneurial skills and advance farming practices for them to properly manage the produce from the lands that DAR has awarded to them up to its marketing stage.

Municipal Agriculturist William Ulep, Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer Leonila M. Agcaoili, and Senior Agrarian Reform Program Officer Reynalda A. Quiamas also graced the graduation ceremony.