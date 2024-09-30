Coolaire celebrates 55th anniversary

Coolaire Consolidated Inc., a leading provider of refrigerated truck solutions, recently celebrated its 55th anniversary, introducing its “Preserving Your Dreams” campaign, during a press launch in Quezon City.

The event highlighted Coolaire’s journey in the refrigerated truck industry, its new tagline, and the company’s future innovations to support Filipino businesses. Coolaire officials, employees, and guests from the media were in attendance.

A three-generation family-run engineering company primarily serving the food and pharmaceutical sectors in the Philippines, Coolaire Consolidated Inc. was founded in 1969 by Engineer Filadelfo Tugade Jr. The company has since then grown under the leadership of his son Jerry Tugade, and grandsons Joel and Patrick.

Coolaire has expanded from providing air conditioning services for U.S. government facilities to becoming the Philippines’ top provider of refrigerated vans and cold storage solutions. The company attributes their longevity in the industry by making innovations, customer service, and after-sales central to its operations.

Moving forward, Coolaire is ready to meet the growing demands of the food and logistics industry while focusing on sustainability and work values.

Due to the country's tropical climate, perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood require proper equipment to maintain freshness and avoid spoilage. Refrigerated trucks help ensure these products reach markets or consumers in prime condition.

Coolaire ensures that the hard work of farmers to food suppliers and distributors reaches every Filipino table safe, fresh, and delectable as their producers intended.

An ISO-certified company, Coolaire currently has four business centers throughout the Philippines, providing services for refrigeration, cold storage, rooftop and cab aircons, and after-sales requirements of the equipment. The business centers are located in Quezon City, General Trias in Cavite; Mandaue City in Cebu; Cagayan de Oro; and Davao.

On its 55th year, Coolaire Consolidated Inc. is a testament to the Filipino’s commitment to hard work, innovation, and love for the country. With the legacy that the Coolaire has built, the company looks forward to more decades of serving the Filipino nation.