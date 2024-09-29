World's Top Airlines of 2024: Qatar Airways takes the lead

The World Airline Awards recently unveiled the top 100 airlines for 2024, with Qatar Airways soaring to the top spot, a significant leap from its previous ranking of second place in 2023. Following closely are Singapore Airlines, which held the number one position last year, Emirates, ANA All Nippon Airways, and Cathay Pacific Airways.

In a statement celebrating this achievement, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is a proud Qatar Airways moment, and it is my honor to share this award with my hardworking colleagues. This award is a testimony to our relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to more wins in the future.”

While Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia may not have made the top ranks—landing at 96th and 30th respectively—they continue to demonstrate resilience and commitment to improving their services. PAL, although ranked lower than last year, remains a key player in promoting air travel in the Philippines. AirAsia, on the other hand, maintains its strong presence in the region, showcasing its dedication to affordable travel options.

As we celebrate the achievements of these global airlines, it's also essential to acknowledge the continuous efforts of PAL and AirAsia in enhancing the travel experience for Filipinos and visitors alike.