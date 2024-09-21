PAL bans Chinese passenger for smoking

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has banned a Chinese business class passenger for life after she was caught smoking during a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Manila. The 64-year-old passenger, Zhong YongQin, was traveling with her granddaughter on flight PR306 when the incident occurred.

Upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, PAL staff and police authorities detained Zhong after flight attendant Ma. Antoinette Juan reported that she had lit a cigar using a butane lighter in her seat (3E) during the flight.

Airport authorities questioned Zhong about how she managed to pass through the final security check at Melbourne Airport with the lighter. Following the incident, she was banned from boarding any PAL international or domestic flights for life.

The ban, according to Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio, is in accordance with Presidential Act Nos. 9497 and 8749, which prohibit smoking on any flight or in airports, except in designated smoking areas. This prohibition also includes vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes.