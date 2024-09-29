Vibal Group enlivens 2024 Manila International Book Fair, launches 10 new books

Not resting on their laurels, Vibal Group launched 10 new titles during the second staging of “Vibal Tertulia,” a program of book launches, talks and performances, at the main stage of MIBF on 13 September. The new titles unveiled were Old Jolo and Zamboanga 1268-1945 by Mark Francis Francisco; More Mindanawon Than We Admit: History, Culture, and Identity in the Philippine South, edited by Jhoanna Lynn Cruz; More Political Than We Admit: Theories and the Problematic of Philippine Politics, edited by Julio Teehankee; the second edition of The Conquest of the Philippines by the United States 1898-1925 by Marcial Lichauco and Moorfield Storey, and edited by Dr. Rolando Borrinaga and Cornelia “Nelly” Lichauco-Fung; the second edition of Philippine Cinematic Art by Gaspar Vibal, Andrea Peterson, Nicanor Lajom, and Christopher Datol; The Twentieth-Century Philippines in Ten Novels: Literature as History (1913–1975) by Soledad S. Reyes; Insular Yet Global: Selected Essays of Fernando Zialcita by Fernando Zialcita; Colonial Philately: Philippine Postage Stamps 1854-1946 by Jose Eleazar Bersales; Travel Notes by Paz Mendoza Guazon, edited by Irene Villaescusa Illan; and A Visual Guide to Philippine Ancient History, edited by Vicente Villan.

Old Jolo and Zamboanga 1268-1945 is an ethnohistory of the two sites, detailing the origins, languages, cultures, beliefs, and traditions of their peoples as well as their turbulent histories.

More Mindanawon Than We Admit: History, Culture, and Identity in the Philippine South and More Political Than We Admit: Theories and the Problematic of Philippine Politics are additions to the growing More…Than We Admit series of essay collections. More Mindanawon Than We Admit provides insights into how Mindanao’s culture has evolved and at the same time remained integrated into both the historical and cultural narrative of the Filipino people, while More Political Than We Admit shows the inescapable reality of how politics is deeply interwoven into the everyday lives of the Filipinos.

First published in 1926, The Conquest of the Philippines by the United States 1898-1925 was a joint project of anti-imperialist Moorfield Storey and young lawyer Marcial P. Lichauco, considered to be among the important works that led the Philippines towards achieving independence from American rule. The second edition “aims to celebrate the work as a significant part of the Philippine independence campaign and compound its relevance as a historical text in the present for young readers and scholars to relish and evaluate.”

First published in 2020, Philippine Cinematic Art’s second edition sports a new cover and contains a new chapter, examining how movies have “mediated between high and low culture by providing profound narratives that resonate with a wider and more diverse audience.”