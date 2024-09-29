Up the hills of Antipolo on the wheels of Everest

I got off the Everest and gave it a good once-over, making sure to take in every detail of this lovely looker. I particularly like the Ford’s new design language, not just for the Everest with its C-shaped headlights that hug its wide grille, giving it a next-generation look.

The cool touch chrome up front gives it a look of class. The alloy wheels look pretty good, too, and the spokes match the overall design quite well. The tail lights with their snazzy new pattern also add a touch of flair to the rear. Ford is made with this generation’s design aesthetic.

Taking a look inside, I liked what I saw. After all, being able to see all the control panels clearly at one glance makes a driver feel in control at all times. I liked the straightforwardness of the front panel layout — nothing fancy, but nothing boring, either.

The black-laden cabin may lack a bit of contrast for some, but when you’re actually sitting inside it, you probably won’t feel that way. Of course, there’s also that humongous touchscreen display up front, too, which also adds to that modern, next-gen vibe.

The door panels, the armrests and even parts of the dashboard are soft to the touch, and clearly the build quality here is excellent, too. Yes, I sat on the back seats — for the feel. And, yes, the seats are nice and soft and are comfortable to sit on.

I learned to like its unique door handles, too. They took a little getting used to, but they grew on me. Space, no problem. There was plenty of that in the Everest — and all that made for the passengers’ comfort. At least that was what I thought as none of my drive mates raised any complaints on the five hours we spent inside the Everest.

There’s more than enough legroom, headroom and elbow room for the driver and passengers. In the second row, three average-sized Filipinos will have no issues fitting in. Also worth noting here is that the second-row seats are adjustable to open up some more room for the third row.

Before returning home, I gave the Everest 2.0 Turbo Titanium+ 4x4 variant a good drive down the C5 on my way home to Las Piñas. The ride was comfy and it was so easy to maneuver and handle on the light traffic that early morning.

And, although I was by my lonesome as I drove up and down C5, the Everest was such a joy, never making me feel like I didn’t have full control of the SUV.

Once I got a hang of the electronic gear shifter, which was so easily accessible, the Everest became a joy to drive. I must add that the shift is designed ergonomically for better grip.

Besides, the Everest is also fairly easy to maneuver despite its size, as its steering is pretty light. That’s a big point for consideration if you often find yourself driving around or running errands in traffic-riddled cities. Lest we forget, the grab handles all around plus the step-board outside also make for easier entering and exiting, adding to the Everest’s appeal.