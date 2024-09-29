Subic tourism stakeholders eye ‘boosted’ activities

Subic Bay Freeport — The tourism stakeholders here presented numerous activities that will boost the tourist arrivals inside this premier Freeport these upcoming “Ber” months.

This comes as Hospitality Alliance of Subic (HAS) president of Corporate Affairs Pamela Khonghun disclosed their plans for the months of October, November and December here.

“This coming October, we are promoting the Subic Bay Hauntfest 2.0, since the first one was launched last year. To recap, we held the hauntfest at the Rotonda Food Park in Moonbay Marina, where our members had their own stalls and presentations,” Khonghun said.

To recall, the first event was held on 31 October 2023, which included a Trick or Treat, Magic Show, Halloween Costume Competition and a Block Party. Khonghun said that Luke Mijares, DJ Arhiz Picache, Sweet Patatas, Ultimasia and 8oz performed during the Block Party. Last year’s celebration also held the Halloween Skele-bration wherein tourists take part in the costume contest at the Harbor Point Ayala Mall. She said that tourists can Trick or Treat at various hotels inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

“This year, we are planning to hold the Subic Bay Hauntfest 2.0 at the Boardwalk Area. There will be many activities, with most of last year’s activities being held again this year. It will be as grand as last year’s,” Khonghun said.

“And to keep the festivities rolling, we are happy to be collaborating with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and cooking up with the newest project, which is Paskuhan sa Boardwalk. We plan to conduct the Boardwalk 12 Days of Christmas Food Fair, a Parol Making Competition, and a Caroling Competition,” she added.

The HAS aims to partner tourism stakeholders and create Christmas lanterns that will be displayed, lighted up and featured at the Boardwalk Area to make the area lively during the Yuletide season. The group aims to boost the number of visitors in the area where most hotels are situated within a stone’s throw.

Khonghun said that the media plays a vital role in promoting the Subic Bay Freeport, citing that the stakeholders are more than willing to open their doors to the media and provide a glimpse of what visitors can expect from their establishments.

She also expressed her gratitude to SBMA chairperson and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño for continuously collaborating and supporting the endeavors of the HAS in promoting this premier Freeport as a tourist destination.