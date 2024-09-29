Remulla urges OADR chief: Champion justice

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is optimistic that newly-minted Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution (OADR) Executive Director V Atty. Margaret Raizza Andaman will be carrying her duties to the letter.

This comes as Andaman was sworn in by the Justice secretary last Friday, as Remulla welcomed her to the DoJ family.

The DoJ chief has challenged Andaman to be a “game changer” in the Department’s quest for justice.

“I am delighted to welcome ED Andaman to the OADR and the DoJ. Her extensive experience in the field will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of ADR in our country,” Remulla said.

Previously, Andaman is an Associate in the Estelito P. Mendoza Law Office, owned by renowned lawyer and former Minister of Justice Estelito P. Mendoza.

Aligned with the vision of Bagong Pilipinas, ADR serves as a crucial tool in the government’s efforts to reduce court congestion and ensure that the justice system works for all Filipinos swiftly and efficiently.

Andaman will replace former OADR Executive Director Irene D.T. Alogoc.