Bong Go provides support to TUPAD beneficiaries in Dauin

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, extended additional support to beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program in Dauin, Negros Oriental, on Thursday, 26 September.

The TUPAD beneficiaries consist of farmers, vendors, drivers, and fisherfolk. The initiative aimed to assist workers who recently completed the TUPAD program, providing them with additional relief.

In a video call, Senator Go emphasized his commitment to supporting workers who have been adversely impacted by recent economic downturns. He highlighted the significance of programs like TUPAD in providing not only financial relief but also valuable work experience and skills training.

The TUPAD program, a community-based initiative by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), offers short-term employment to displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers.

In Dauin, beneficiaries worked on various community projects to gain new skills that could help them secure future employment.

During the event, Go encouraged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunities provided to them, emphasizing that their hard work and determination are crucial to their personal and community development.

“Huwag po kayong panghinaan ng loob. Bagamat natapos na ang inyong paglahok sa TUPAD, sana’y magamit ninyo ang inyong natutunan upang makahanap ng mas matatag na hanapbuhay,” Go urged.

“Patuloy po kaming magsisikap na magdala ng mga programa na makakatulong sa inyong pag-unlad at pag-ahon sa buhay,” he added.

Held at the Dauin Municipal Covered Court, the relief distribution event saw 500 beneficiaries receiving essential items such as shirts, snacks, vitamins, and basketballs, and volleyballs from Senator Go while there were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

Go reiterated his commitment to advocating for more programs that will benefit workers, particularly those in rural and underserved areas. He highlighted his filing of Senate Bill No. 420, which proposes the establishment of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under the DOLE. If passed, this bill would provide temporary job opportunities to disadvantaged individuals, helping them bridge the gap between employment and financial stability.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, has continuously advocated for strengthening agricultural support systems, acknowledging the contribution of farmers in maintaining food security.

Go was one of the authors of Republic Act 11901, or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, which enhanced the financial structure supporting agriculture, fisheries, and rural development. This law is designed to offer improved access to credit for rural communities, particularly benefiting farmers, fisherfolk, and agri-based workers.

Moreover, the Senator served as a co-sponsor and co-author in the Senate of RA 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. This legislation condones loans accrued by agrarian reform beneficiaries, encompassing the related interests, penalties, and surcharges.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go said, assuring the beneficiaries that he will continuously advocate for their welfare.