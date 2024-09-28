Rabies cases rise in September

An increase in rabies cases has been observed in September, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

As of 14 September, a total of 354 rabies cases have been recorded nationwide.

This represents a 23 percent increase compared to the 287 cases reported during the same period last year. All confirmed rabies cases are fatal.

With the latest data, 10 regions—the National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen have shown an increase in rabies cases in the past month.

The DOH, however, noted that these numbers may still vary with incoming reports.

The Health department continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing rabies transmission.

Rabies is preventable through timely vaccination of both pets and individuals who are exposed to the virus.