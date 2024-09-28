Rabies cases rise in September

An increase in rabies cases has been observed in September, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
As of 14 September, a total of 354 rabies cases have been recorded nationwide.
This represents a 23 percent increase compared to the 287 cases reported during the same period last year. All confirmed rabies cases are fatal.
With the latest data, 10 regions—the National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen have shown an increase in rabies cases in the past month.
The DOH, however, noted that these numbers may still vary with incoming reports.
The Health department continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing rabies transmission.
Rabies is preventable through timely vaccination of both pets and individuals who are exposed to the virus.
Individuals bitten by animals should seek immediate medical attention and, if necessary, undergo post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent rabies infection.
Vaccinating dogs and cats is the most effective way to stop rabies.
Earlier this year, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that 110 million pesos is needed to vaccinate around 22 million dogs and cats in the country.
“Rabies is 100 percent fatal once symptoms appear, but it is also 100 percent preventable through timely vaccination of dogs and cats and prompt treatment of humans after exposure,” said DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.
“We cannot afford to be complacent with such a dangerous disease. DOH supports the Department of Agriculture in its request for a complete budget for dog and cat vaccination" Herbosa added.