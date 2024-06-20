Manila offers free anti-rabies jabs

The local government of Manila announced on Thursday that it is offering free anti-rabies vaccinations for pet dogs and cats on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the program is in partnership with the JCI Manila and the Veterinary Inspection Board of Manila and it aims to protect both pets and the community from rabies.

The vaccination will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Canonigo Basketball Court located on Pres. Quirino Extension, Barangay 678, Zone 74 in Paco, Manila.

Lacuna stressed the importance of vaccinating pets against rabies, a deadly disease transmissible from animals to humans.

She added that vaccinated pets are healthier, more active and less susceptible to the disease.

The mayor also urged residents to participate in the program and help ensure a safe and healthy community. Free giveaways and flyers containing pet care information will also be distributed at the event.

For those unable to attend, free anti-rabies vaccinations are also available at city health centers.