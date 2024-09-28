Preferred Travel Group bares climate action vision

New York, New York – Preferred Travel Group, parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PTG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, has announced the development of a comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CAP).

Created in partnership with the Travel Foundation, a prominent international sustainable tourism organization, this initiative builds on the organization’s signing of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism.

By developing a corporate Climate Action Plan, the organization aims to integrate climate action into its broader metrics for measuring business success. Partnering with the Travel Foundation ensures that Preferred Travel Group’s climate action journey aligns with industry best practices and helps scale positive impact by empowering stakeholders to also join this journey.

“We are resolute in our dedication to harnessing the power of travel as a force for positive change,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group. “Building upon our core 'Believe in Travel' ideology, we are stepping up our commitment by actively investing in climate action leadership."

“We've seen very few organizations across all of travel and tourism make such an extensive and integrated commitment to climate action as Preferred Travel Group and want to shine a light on the example they are setting,” said Jeremy Sampson, CEO of the Travel Foundation. “We're proud to be their partner in this effort and are so pleased to see the way climate action is being meaningfully resourced, as well as the way strategic discussions on climate are engaging all employees across the organization, no matter which team or level of leadership they serve on."

The development process for the organization’s CAP is structured around the creation of a public-facing document that will define the company’s objectives and key actions to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero as soon as possible before 2050, bolstered by an internal cross-departmental implementation strategy with slated activities for 2025 and beyond.

ecollective collab

To kickstart this initiative, Preferred Travel Group worked with ecollective, a carbon consultancy based in the United Kingdom, to establish a baseline for its carbon emissions through a companywide measurement process. This baseline is guiding the development of the CAP, which will ultimately outline specific strategies to reduce emissions, reach ambitious targets, and enhance accountability and transparency within the organization.

Following a detailed analysis of ecollective's findings, Preferred Travel Group’s policies, practices, philanthropic efforts, and input from associates, the organization is working to identify opportunities to integrate climate action throughout its operations.

An executive Climate Steering Committee and a Climate Action Task Force of associate volunteers have been established to prioritize actions for the plan. In addition, all-associate climate action training sessions will launch soon to build climate literacy, share best practices, and drive collective, meaningful change.

This process is expected to culminate in a condensed public-facing CAP document to be released in December 2024, outlining PTG’s climate action priorities in the coming years.