The manicure has gone high tech.

An ultra-tiny chip called a near-field communication (NFC) can now be attached to fingernails to serve as a QR code or a receiver of phone signals to trigger various responses, New York Post (NYP) reports.

The paper-thin NFC, which is attached to the nail’s surface like a sticker, can be tapped on a phone to bring up an Instagram or TikTok page, according to NYP.

But more innovative than the NFC is what a takeout sandwich shop in Times Square, New York City has come up with.

Called Claude the Claw, the sandwich is the specialty of the Birdbox restaurant that is run by chef Chris Bleidorn and partner Aarti Shetty.

The unique sandwich is going viral on social media not only because it is filled with an entire chicken quarter (thigh and drumstick) and is delicious but also due to its intriguing look. The curled chicken foot is still attached to the drumstick and protrudes from the bun.

The fried chicken foot, with the nails on its claw intact, doesn’t seem to make the sandwich disgusting to eat. In fact, many want to try it with customers flocking to the Birdbox for a bite of the crazy sandwich and its crispy claw, Fox News reports.

One thing is for sure when eating a Claude the Claw, it would be nail-biting.