Malabon market garbage woes resolved

As part of efforts to maintain cleanliness in Malabon, the city government has coordinated with the management of Malabon Central Market (MCM) to ensure the immediate removal and disposal of stockpiled garbage, which has reportedly caused foul odors and disturbances to nearby residents and marketgoers.

“We are continuing our programs and operations to keep every corner of Malabon clean. Despite this, we have received reports that some of our beloved Malabueños, including both buyers and vendors, have expressed concerns over the piled-up garbage at the Malabon Central Market, which is operated by a private corporation. These concerns include health risks and potential effects on their livelihoods. Even though the issue falls under the management of the market, we will ensure they are reminded of their responsibility to maintain cleanliness, which is our main priority here in Malabon,” said City Administrator Dr. Alexander Rosete.

The Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLO) clarified that MCM operates under a public-private partnership agreement between the local government and Prestonburg Development Corporation. This means that responsibilities such as garbage collection and market fee management fall under the company’s jurisdiction.

Nonetheless, the city government remains committed to aligning all operations with its goal of keeping Malabon clean, green and safe.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) had previously sent a letter to MCM management, instructing them to remove the uncollected waste within 24 hours of receipt and to ensure ongoing cleanliness in the area.

CENRO explained that MCM has an existing contract with Metro Waste Solid Waste Management Corporation for garbage hauling operations, especially for bulky waste. However, issues in waste collection led to the stockpile of garbage, which MCM management is expected to address.

“We’re giving them (MCM management) 24 hours to clean it up. Otherwise, we’ll have other concerned offices check the situation and take the necessary measures because this is already affecting residents,” said CENRO Officer-in-Charge Mark Mesina.

BPLO emphasized that it expects MCM management to take appropriate action on the matter and comply with city policies and the terms of their agreement with the local government.

On Thursday, BPLO reported that the management of MCM, along with Langaray People’s Market and Hulong Duhat Market — also operated by the same corporation — began removing uncollected waste in their respective areas.

The city government will continue monitoring the status of garbage collection and cleanliness at the markets and other facilities across Malabon.

“Maintaining cleanliness, especially in areas where many residents gather, is crucial for public health. Every day, city government employees clean various parts of Malabon, including major roads and waterways. We also urge our fellow Malabueños to keep the environment clean, avoid littering, and ensure waste is properly disposed of. If you witness any improper waste disposal, report it to us so we can address the issue, which often leads to flooding problems in the city,” Dr. Rosete added.