Exploring loneliness: ‘Robot Dreams’ to open Spanish Film Festival

In Robot Dreams, a lonely, friendless dog orders a robot for companionship. When an incident separates the two during their first summer together, the emotional impact is deeply resonant.

Pablo Berger’s 2023 dialogue-free animated film — which premiered at Cannes last year to critical acclaim, won the Goya Award for Best Animated Film, among many others, and was nominated for the 96th Oscars — will open this year’s Película Spanish Film Festival, organized by the Instituto Cervantes Manila.

Loneliness is a universal language that needs no words. Based on Sara Varnon’s 2007 graphic novel, this Spanish-French co-production is set in 1980s New York and explores the nature of platonic friendship through the bond between a clingy dog and a robot vulnerable to rust and decay.