Dame Maggie Smith: ‘True definition of greatness’

Dame Maggie Smith, known for her roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Downton Abby and Sister Act films, is remembered by her co-stars following her death at the age of 89.
Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the blockbuster Harry Potter franchise, said Smith “was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.”
He considers himself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with an actress like Smith. “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”
Emma Watson, who played fellow Hogwarts student Hermione Granger, remembered Smith as the “true definition of greatness.”
She said, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend — the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.”
Bonnie Wright, played Ginny Weasley in the same franchise, described Smith as “dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house.”
She continued, “You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favorite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time.”
Hugh Bonneville, who played Smith’s son on Downton Abby, told People in a statement, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family,”
Downton Abbey costar Michelle Dockery also remembered Smith in a touching tribute. She said, “There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family.”
On 27 September, Smith’s sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin announced the passing of their mother.
“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they shared in a statement.
Aside from the Harry Potter franchise and Downton Abbey series, Smith is also famed for her role as the Reverend Mother Superior in the Sister Act movies. She has appeared in a dozen other films such as The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Shakespeare’s Othello to the animated Gnomeo & Juliet.