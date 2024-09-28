Dame Maggie Smith: ‘True definition of greatness’

Dame Maggie Smith, known for her roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Downton Abby and Sister Act films, is remembered by her co-stars following her death at the age of 89.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the blockbuster Harry Potter franchise, said Smith “was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.”

He considers himself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with an actress like Smith. “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Emma Watson, who played fellow Hogwarts student Hermione Granger, remembered Smith as the “true definition of greatness.”

She said, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend — the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.”

Bonnie Wright, played Ginny Weasley in the same franchise, described Smith as “dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house.”