Alcaraz, Medvedev win Beijing openers

BEIJING, China (AFP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev both won in straight sets to launch their China Open title bids late Friday while 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai pulled off a big shock in the women’s draw.

Four-time major champion Alcaraz defeated fellow 21-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-4 and faces Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in round two in Beijing.

Alcaraz, who went out in the second round of the US Open last month, made a blistering start against the 51st-ranked Frenchman by breaking serve in the first game.

The Spanish second seed then faced three break points as he served for the first set, but he saved them all on the way to wrapping up the set in style.

“Saving three break points and being able to close the first set, it was really important for me,” he said.

Alcaraz started the second set in exactly the same way, breaking his opponent, and sealed a comfortable victory on his first match point.

The only sour point for the Spaniard was when he was given a second time violation as he served for the first set.

“I was a little bit mad about it,” he said.

Russian third seed Medvedev, who lost last year’s final to current No. 1 Jannik Sinner, eased past veteran Gael Monfils.

The 2021 US Open champion defeated the 38-year-old 6-3, 6-4 and faced another Frenchman in Adrian Mannarino in round two on Saturday.

The Italian Sinner, fresh from winning the US Open, plays 69th-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin on the same day.

Chinese wildcard entry Zhang, who on Wednesday won her first singles match in more than 600 days, stunned US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2.

The 35-year-old Zhang is into round three despite being the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

Zhang, who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles, made it successive victories by dismantling the American sixth seed Navarro in front of her joyous home crowd.

Zhang, a former top 25 player who has been plagued by injury, faces Belgium’s Greet Minnen next.

“Another great win for my career because everybody knows I have gone a long time not winning a singles match,” Zhang said.

She seemed as stunned as anybody that she had beaten Navarro, who was a hot favorite having reached the last four in New York just a few weeks ago.

“I like to give everybody a surprise,” Zhang said with a smile.

Also into the third round is US Open finalist Jessica Pegula after the world No. 3 from the United States beat Diane Parry of France 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

Naomi Osaka joined her as the four-time Grand Slam champion and former number one fought back to defeat 21st seed Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

“I wanted to show myself or tell myself that I can fight and win a match without playing as perfect as I wanted to,” said Osaka, now ranked 73 and yet to win a tournament since returning to tennis in January following the birth of her daughter Shai.

The 26-year-old Japanese is playing her first tournament under Serena Williams’ renowned former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

“He’s very confident in my abilities and that in turn makes me very confident,” she said, adding: “He’s surprisingly very strict, and it works for me.”

Osaka next plays 60th-ranked American Katie Volynets.