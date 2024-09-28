3 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded three phreatic eruptions in Taal Volcano on Friday.

According to state volcanologists, the phreatic eruptions lasted between two and eight minutes.

Taal Volcano emitted 3,176 of sulfur dioxide on 25 September, meanwhile, upwelling of hot volcanic fluids were observed in its Main Crater Lake.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also noted.

The volcano produced a 2,100-meter plume with voluminous emissions that drifted northeast.

Phivolcs observed no harmful volcanic smog, or “vog,” over the volcano since Wednesday, 25 September.