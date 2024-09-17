Kanlaon seismic activity increases — Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday observed increased seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island.

Over the past 24 hours, 32 volcanic earthquakes were recorded on Kanlaon—higher than the previous day’s two volcanic tremors.

Kanlaon's plumes were obscured from Monday to Tuesday midnight while its edifice was inflated.

Alert Level 2 is still hoisted on the volcano due to increased volcanic unrest.

Phivolcs prohibited entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit.

The public is warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Last Thursday, 12 September, Kanlaon emitted 10,880 tons of sulfur dioxide.