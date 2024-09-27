So you want to be a pet groomer (Or how I studied dog grooming)

Yes, I wanted (note past tense) to become a dog groomer. It was a promise made to myself when I retired from day job. “Less stressful,”“my own boss,” “no complaints from customers” — were a few of the thoughts that entered my mind as I carefully looked for a dog groomer in the city.
Back story
Since I could speak — or maybe even before that — we had pets at home. And, no, they were not only dogs — although a dog was a constant companion. There were chickens, rabbits, turtles, aquariums with saltwater creatures (eels, fish, sting rays, sharks), a freshwater fish pond with carps, guppies and gold fish — love birds, parakeets, stray cats — you get it, right? We were seven kids and each one had a pet we wanted to own, which explains the variety.
When I was old enough to own and, yes, purchase my own pets — my family had dwindled to my being an only child to my aging parents — I got the pets that I fancied. There were ferrets, hamsters, Sulcata turtles, lovebirds, Peruvian guinea pigs and even an iguana, to name a few.
I live alone — my parents are watching me from above, I believe. I live with two dogs, three cats and Pong, the Sulcata turtle. Obviously, I am an old single person — MD is what I call myself. Go figure.
There was a time I rescued stray cats from the village where I lived and built a little cattery for them in the backyard. As for the dogs, I used to show Schnauzers, and did own a Philippine champion once — but I was younger and those days are long gone.
To groom or not
What will you do when you retire? You can’t do nothing — you will grow old quickly, well-meaning friends advised me.
So, I did what I thought I could… a profession that would not need too much talking, would allow me to wander on my lonesome thoughts and where the customers, though always right, would love me no matter what.
I went to dog-grooming school, of which I was the only student. Like people, grooming for dogs is also important and helps maintain good health. Finding the right dog grooming teacher makes it easy for students like me to learn and make mistakes, too, without feeling too embarrassed.
“A groomer should be a happy person,” my teacher said. I wanted to leave the class immediately because I might not qualify. “Because grooming should be enjoyable for the dog.”
When a dog comes in for an appointment, the groomer, that’s you, will take note of their breed and coat type and ask you about any style preferences their fur parent may have. Knowing different style options and how to work with different fur and hair types will produce better results.
Once the grooming is underway, here are the seven steps that will likely take place: Removing any mats or tangles before a bath. Pre-bath trimming or clipping, which is commonly needed around the chest, back legs, belly and pads of the feet. Brushing or combing. An experienced dog groomer will have the right tools for all different dog breeds. I did have tools, but I don’t think my tools were for big dogs. Bath time using products to support coat and skin health. Drying their coat. Cleaning their eye and ear areas. Nail trim.
The grooming steps listed above will change based the pet’s needs and the condition of their coat. In addition, extra services such as teeth brushing, skin therapy and shed relief can be added to your grooming appointments, if needed.
Yes, that was the lecture part and it took me three weeks to learn from a manual and long lectures about the “intellectual” requirements of grooming. Fortunately, with a little preparation, practice and patience, I could master DIY dog grooming.
I also have groomers for my two non-shedding doggos, who also keep my two cats (long-haired exotic and Persian) in tiptop form.
G-day arrives
Grooming day arrived and I was excited and nervous — because in truth, I wondered what did I really know about funky hairstyles and washing toes. Close to nothing, I guess. I arranged to get to use the grooming studio of a friend who had declared the shop closed for the day. I also arranged that three really small aspins, preferable with long hair, be the guinea dogs of my experiment.
Well, for starters, it was lots of fun — I didn’t have to think of a lead for the article — all I had to do was remember how to give a dog a proper bath and then how to cut hair — making sure that I did not pinch the skin of the little doggos.
Needless to say, but I’ll say it anyway, I called out repeatedly to the master groomer all morning — making sure that I was doing the right thing. “Don’t worry, I was told that these dogs need to have their fur all removed. So, take your time and style as you see fit,” he said.
Bathing and getting rid of the matted hair were the hardest part of all — even if all throughout the process the little doggie kept looking at me with puppy eyes. Either he was going to cry — or bite me– I couldn’t tell.
If there is one thing that the day taught me, it’s that I can learn something new, but it requires patience — lots of it.
Do I have plans of becoming a dog groomer?
Purr-haps, meow-be and it’s a ruff start.