So you want to be a pet groomer (Or how I studied dog grooming)

To groom or not

What will you do when you retire? You can’t do nothing — you will grow old quickly, well-meaning friends advised me.

So, I did what I thought I could… a profession that would not need too much talking, would allow me to wander on my lonesome thoughts and where the customers, though always right, would love me no matter what.

I went to dog-grooming school, of which I was the only student. Like people, grooming for dogs is also important and helps maintain good health. Finding the right dog grooming teacher makes it easy for students like me to learn and make mistakes, too, without feeling too embarrassed.

“A groomer should be a happy person,” my teacher said. I wanted to leave the class immediately because I might not qualify. “Because grooming should be enjoyable for the dog.”

When a dog comes in for an appointment, the groomer, that’s you, will take note of their breed and coat type and ask you about any style preferences their fur parent may have. Knowing different style options and how to work with different fur and hair types will produce better results.

Once the grooming is underway, here are the seven steps that will likely take place: Removing any mats or tangles before a bath. Pre-bath trimming or clipping, which is commonly needed around the chest, back legs, belly and pads of the feet. Brushing or combing. An experienced dog groomer will have the right tools for all different dog breeds. I did have tools, but I don’t think my tools were for big dogs. Bath time using products to support coat and skin health. Drying their coat. Cleaning their eye and ear areas. Nail trim.

The grooming steps listed above will change based the pet’s needs and the condition of their coat. In addition, extra services such as teeth brushing, skin therapy and shed relief can be added to your grooming appointments, if needed.

Yes, that was the lecture part and it took me three weeks to learn from a manual and long lectures about the “intellectual” requirements of grooming. Fortunately, with a little preparation, practice and patience, I could master DIY dog grooming.

I also have groomers for my two non-shedding doggos, who also keep my two cats (long-haired exotic and Persian) in tiptop form.