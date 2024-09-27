Saudi is calling

Saudi Arabia turns 94 this month with a celebration in the Philippines that exhorted strides in many unprecedented accords and increasingly close cooperation.

Bilateral relationships between the Gulf state and the republic have steadily increased over time since diplomatic ties were established in 1969.

The two countries will celebrate the partnership’s 55th anniversary next month with enhanced collaboration across a range of industries.

“Saudi Arabia has a strategic vision to bolster its standing in the global economy by improving the investment environment and expanding regional and international cooperation,” Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Hisham bin Sultan Al-Qahtani said.

With its wise foreign policy, the kingdom has maintained bilateral ties with friendly countries, accomplishing common goals and interests at the regional and international levels.

Saudi Arabia diplomatic endeavors have bolstered causes of justice and peace and improved its relations with nations across the globe.

Since accepting the United Nations charter in 1945, the kingdom has been a founding member of the organization and is still committed to upholding global peace and security.

The world has benefited largely from Saudi’s bounty and humanitarian support.

This generosity was demonstrated in the Philippines in the landmark separation of Filipino conjoined twins Ann and May in 2004.

The benevolent state arranged for the treatment of another set of conjoined twins this year: Akiyza and Aisha Yusuf.

Between 2016 and 2023, Arabia generously supported the Philippines through 15 initiatives; numerous memoranda of understanding and agreements in the fields of commerce, investment and economics have been inked, solidifying the two nations’ cross-sector collaboration.

The kingdom funded 2,674 projects in 99 different countries between 2015 and 2023, totaling $6,532,711,503 in humanitarian aid and relief.

Since 1973, over 800,000 Filipinos have lived and worked in Saudi Arabia, a number that is expected to rise in the upcoming years.

The kingdom continues to be a favored destination for Filipino workers.

Grand ambition

Guided by its Vision 2030, the desert country has charted a course to radically transform a nation heavily reliant on oil into a more diverse economy.

“Despite the challenges, Vision 2030 remains a pivotal turning point in enhancing the kingdom’s development trajectory, reflecting a grand ambition and a genuine desire to improve the lives of its people and secure a prosperous and sustainable economic future,” Al-Qahtani said.

The kingdom has seen tremendous growth in tourism since the national plan was introduced in 2016, with a whopping increase in visitor visas that followed the government’s major investments in mega-tourism projects, like Neom and The Red Sea. Saudi Arabia is a popular destination for business and leisure travelers.

“Last year, Saudi Arabia celebrated its victory in securing its bid to host the Expo 2030. This achievement may be further recognized by international acclaim from the UN, as the kingdom surpassed expectations by welcoming millions of tourists in 2023, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global tourist destinations,” Al-Qahtani noted.

Saudi is dedicated to hosting significant international events and showcasing its extraordinary talents on the world scene.

It presented its proposal to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Paris, making it the sole country currently vying to host the event.

The tournament is anticipated to be the biggest-ever staged in a single nation.

By encouraging the expansion of the private sector and drawing in foreign investment, the Saudi Arabia consistently works to improve its standing as a worldwide competitor and help create new job prospects for Saudi youth.