PBBM urged MisOcc leaders to remain vigilant against insurgency

TANGUB, Misamis Occidental — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged the local leaders in Misamis Occidental to remain vigilant against groups or individuals trying to undermine the government’s hard-won peace triumph in the province.

Marcos made the call during the special declaration of the insurgency-free status of Misamis Occidental province held at a complex in Tangub City on Friday.

Government officials lamented that Misamis Occidental has been confronting security challenges, including the threats brought by the guerilla fronts of the New People’s Army (NPA)—the armed movement of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)—particularly the Joji and Sendong of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) since the 1970s.

In his speech, Marcos stressed the government "has come a long way" in its quest for lasting peace throughout the country, particularly in those areas that have been infiltrated by the communist rebels.

“After years of consistent and resolute security, peace, and community-building, we have succeeded in our campaign to end the decades of conflict in the sixty barangays in your province that were once in the clutches of insurgent movements,” he said.

“We have successfully dismantled the key leadership of the former insurgents operating in Misamis Occidental, which have now led to their reintegration into society,” he added.

Marcos also mentioned the efforts of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to push the community development and reintegration programs for those former rebels who have surrendered to the government.

From 2021 to 2023, 51 barangays were identified as recipients of the Barangay Development Programs which Marcos identified as a “very integral and important part of” the country’s peace efforts.

He reported that 46 out of these 51 projects have been completed, while 17 are now ongoing implementation.

Among these projects are farm-to-market roads (FMRs), which involve the construction and development of roads and bridges; the improvement of water supply systems; as well as building of health stations, rural electrification, and the rehabilitation of schools.

“This strong collaboration among the national and local governments, the military, the police, and the community has allowed us to transform what was once a conflict-affected area into now a peaceful community."