NLEX ties series

NLEX survived a late scare from TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after a 93-90 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna, on Friday evening.

With three seconds left and the Road Warriors holding onto a 92-88 lead, Hollis-Jefferson was fouled by Javee Mocon while taking a four-point shot, earning a trip to the free-throw line

Hollis-Jefferson made two out of four attempts and subsequently fouled Mocon, giving him two free throw attempts.

Mocon only made one out of two attempts, but it was more than enough as Glenn Khobuntin missed a four-point attempt missed as the clock expired.

“I don’t remember what happened. All I know is it was hard for both teams,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said.

“You had to grind for every possession and every shot.”