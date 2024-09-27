NLEX ties series

NLEX survived a late scare from TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after a 93-90 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna, on Friday evening.
With three seconds left and the Road Warriors holding onto a 92-88 lead, Hollis-Jefferson was fouled by Javee Mocon while taking a four-point shot, earning a trip to the free-throw line
Hollis-Jefferson made two out of four attempts and subsequently fouled Mocon, giving him two free throw attempts.
Mocon only made one out of two attempts, but it was more than enough as Glenn Khobuntin missed a four-point attempt missed as the clock expired.
“I don’t remember what happened. All I know is it was hard for both teams,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said.
“You had to grind for every possession and every shot.”
DeQuan Jones led the Road Warriors with a double-double output of 38 points and 12 rebounds, while Robert Bolick grabbed 16 points to tie their best-of-five quarterfinals series to 1-1.
Hollis-Jefferson’s 22 points and 22 rebounds weren’t enough to win Game 2.
Game 3 is set for 5 p.m. at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.