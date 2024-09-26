Bolick, NLEX brace for dogfight

TNT Tropang Giga might have drawn the first blood, but NLEX will do everything to spoil its march to the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup.

NLEX star Robert Bolick said they knew that their best-of-five quarterfinal series will turn into a dogfight so they will do their best to recover from their 102-107 loss in Game 1.

Game 2 is set on Friday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

“It’s hard to polish your moves in this series. This time, it’s all about hard work,” said Bolick, who was limited to only 10 points by the suffocating Tropang Giga defense.

“Whoever wants this series more will win in the end.”

Even Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes understood that in order to take an early 2-0 lead, they needed to limit Bolick and DeQuan Davis’ scoring after he dropped 38 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1.

“I’m sure coach Jong (Uichico) is going to make some adjustments in Game 2 which incumbent upon us to anticipate and prepare something else for the next game,” Reyes said.

“It’s very hard to stop both,” Reyes admitted.