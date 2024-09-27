Myanmar junta urges truce, talks

YANGON (AFP) — Myanmar’s embattled junta on Thursday invited armed groups opposed to its rule to stop fighting and start talks to bring peace, after three-and-a-half years of conflict.

The unexpected offer comes after the junta suffered a series of major battlefield reverses to ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy “People’s Defense Forces (PDF)” that rose up to oppose the military’s seizure of power in 2021.

As well as battling determined resistance to its rule, the junta is also struggling with the aftermath of typhoon “Yagi,” which triggered major flooding that has left more than 400 dead and hundreds of thousands in need of help.

“We invite ethnic armed groups, terrorist insurgent groups, and terrorist PDF groups which are fighting against the state to give up terrorist fighting and communicate with us to solve political problems politically,” the junta said in a statement.

The military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government in February 2021, triggering mass protests that were met with a brutal crackdown.

Civilians set up PDFs to fight back and ethnic minority armed groups — many of which have fought the military for decades — were reinvigorated, plunging the country into civil war.

Armed groups should follow “the path of party politics and elections in order to bring about lasting peace and development,” the statement said.