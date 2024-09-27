Being prepared during disasters

Food and water supply

1. Food Preparation: Store non-perishable food items that can last two weeks. Choose items that are easy to prepare and not overly salty or spicy to minimize water intake. Use a large, airtight plastic bin to store food and check expiration dates regularly.

2. Water Supply: Keep a three-day supply of water for each person (at least one gallon per person per day). Boil water for at least one minute if its safety is uncertain.

3. Eating Habits: Maintain regular meal and snack times to manage blood sugar levels effectively. Avoid skipping meals and stick to a balanced diet, limiting sugary and greasy foods. Carry a source of fast sugar, like hard candies, to address potential hypoglycemia.

Hygiene and infection prevention

1. Hand Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available. If hands are visibly dirty, clean them with wet wipes before using hand sanitizer.

2. Infection Prevention: Wear a mask if you are sick or if there are other sick people around you.

3. Water and Food Safety: Avoid using water that may be contaminated. Clean dishes and surfaces with safe water and sanitize them using bleach solutions. In emergencies, use a mask if sick or if around others who are sick.

4. Injury Prevention: Wear gloves and closed shoes to avoid injuries from broken objects or sharp debris. Regularly inspect your feet for wounds, especially if walking through potentially contaminated areas.

5. Wound Care: Keep wounds clean and covered with waterproof bandages. Avoid exposure to floodwaters and seek immediate medical attention if a wound shows signs of infection, like redness or swelling.

6. Septic System Care: In case of flooding, monitor your septic system for signs of malfunction, such as slow draining sinks or visible sewage outside. Reduce water use and avoid flushing toilets excessively if you suspect damage.

Effective disaster preparedness involves not just having the necessary supplies but also understanding the precautions needed to take care of your health during emergencies. By planning ahead and staying informed, individuals with diabetes can maintain better control over their condition until the situation has passed.