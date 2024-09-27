Ayala Land and subsidiaries receive Golden Arrow for excellence in corporate governance

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) was recognized for its corporate governance excellence and named as one of the top-performing Philippine publicly listed companies (PLCs) based on the 2023 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) by the Institute of Corporate Directors. ALI received the 4-Golden Arrow recognition.

ALI subsidiaries, AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) and AREIT Inc., also received 4-Golden Arrows and 3-Golden Arrows, respectively, at the 2024 ACGS Golden Arrow Awards Night at Manila Marriot Hotel last 19 September 2024.

The award, given by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), highlights companies that demonstrate transparency, accountability, and responsible management practices. The ACGS serves as a vital tool for evaluating and ranking PLCs across six participating ASEAN countries. This initiative, led by the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, aims to enhance corporate governance standards and practices among ASEAN PLCs.

The Golden Arrow is awarded to companies that achieved a score of at least 80 points in the ACGS Assessments, and have exhibited observable conformance with the Philippine Code of Corporate Governance and internationally recommended corporate governance practices as espoused by the ACGS. There are five ascending levels of performance with corresponding scores that will identify the number of golden arrows.

Ayala Land strengthens its corporate governance policies and aligns its practices with best-in-class regional and global standards. The company has been consistently recognized based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard.

Ayala Land also received the highest 5-Golden Arrow award at the previous year’s ACGS ceremony, with ALLHC achieving the 3-Golden Arrows level. AREIT also received the 2-Golden Arrows recognition.