U.S., allies call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AFP) — The United States and its allies pressed for a 21-day ceasefire in the sharp escalation of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah that has threatened to plunge Lebanon into an all-out war.

The situation in Lebanon has become “intolerable” and “is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” said a joint statement from US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and other allies.

“We call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement.”

The statement was issued jointly with Western powers, Japan and key Gulf Arab powers — Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and warned, “Hell is breaking loose.”

Israel said it welcomed diplomacy on Lebanon but did not commit to a ceasefire, vowing to pursue its goal of degrading Hezbollah.

“We are grateful for all those who are making a sincere effort with diplomacy to avoid escalation, to avoid a full war,” Israel’s envoy to the UN, Danny Danon, told reporters.

But he added: “We will use all means at our disposal, in accordance with international law, to achieve our aims.”

Netanyahu delayed his departure for New York until Thursday, where he, too is due to speak at the UN General Assembly.

“We are striking Hezbollah with blows it never imagined. We are doing this with full force, we are doing this with guile. One thing I promise you: we will not rest until they return home,” Netanyahu said of those displaced in Israel.

The ceasefire call came hours after Israel’s army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, told troops to be on alert for a possible entry into Lebanon.

“We are attacking all day, both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah,” he told a tank brigade, according to a statement.

Ground offensive

Israeli aerial bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon has killed hundreds of people this week, while the militant group has hit back with barrages of rockets and said a ballistic missile targeted Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had hit more than 2,000 Hezbollah targets over the past three days, including 60 Hezbollah intelligence sites.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed 72 people and injured 400.

Cross-border clashes have intensified after Israeli raids on Monday killed at least 558 people in the deadliest day of violence in Lebanon since its 1975-90 civil war.

Israel’s army chief told soldiers to prepare for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah, deepening fears that the battle may worsen.