Marcos unleashes Senate derby bets

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday introduced the administration’s senatorial slate for the 2025 midterm elections.

Five prominent political parties have joined forces to form a coalition called the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Led by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), which Marcos chairs, the other parties that banded together were the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), Nacionalista Party (NP) and National Unity Party (NUP).

The senatorial lineup consists of veteran politicians and upcoming personalities in the national arena. Five of them are reelectionists, four are newcomers to national politics, and three are comebacking pols.

The candidates are DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos (PFP), Sen. Pia Cayetano (NP), Sen. Lito Lapid (NPC), former Sen. Manny Pacquiao (PFP), former Senate President Tito Sotto (NPC), ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo (Lakas-CMD), Rep. Camille Villar (NP), Sen. Francis Tolentino (PFP), Sen. Bong Revilla (Lakas-CMD), Sen. Imee Marcos (NP), former senator Ping Lacson (NPC) and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay (NPC).

According to the PFP, the Alyansa is built on a shared vision of “fostering progress, stability and unity.”

For PFP Secretary General Rodolfo Albano III, the coalition will address pressing issues such as poverty, infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“It’s not just about fielding candidates; it’s about crafting a new path for the Philippines where every citizen feels the impact of good governance,” Albano said.

Meanwhile, PFP president, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr., said the formation of the alliance reflects the PFP’s commitment to advance Marcos’ vision of a stronger and more resilient nation.

“By working together with our coalition partners, we will ensure that the reforms needed to strengthen our economy, protect our citizens, and improve public services will be achieved,” he said.

Blending his campaign strategy in the 2022 presidential election and the administration’s current undertaking of “Bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos renewed his call for “unity” for the Philippines.

“We have our own abilities to improve our country but if we band together, it will be easier to fulfill our aspirations for a better tomorrow,” Marcos said during the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention at the Philippine International Convention Center.

He also boasted about their collective experience in public service and politics as most of the candidates have served in their local government units. Other candidates have also been members of the Cabinet.

“With their quality and experience, I am highly confident they will be our partners in our country’s advancement and continued development. Let’s join them and support them,” Marcos added.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president of Lakas-CMD, said the formation of the coalition was “a significant milestone in our country’s history.”

He said the nation has seen the beginning of real progress under Marcos’ leadership.

“The future we seek is within our reach, but it will require each of us — working hand in hand, with passion and dedication — to bring that future to life. Our alliance proves that despite our differences, we share the same goal: To build a nation where every Filipino can live in dignity, where children can dream without limits, and where the most vulnerable among us are never forgotten,” he said.