Manila hosting global trade meet

Uniapac, the International Christian Union of Business Executives, will hold the XXVIII World Congress in Manila, the first such assembly in the country resulting to a buildup of anticipation among business leaders and innovators who will convene in Manila from 24 to 26 October.

This landmark event, hosted by the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP), represents a historic moment as it will be the first time the congress is held in Asia, marking an important milestone for the organization.

Uniapac founded in Brussels in 1931, bringing together business federations and associations in 40 countries in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

With a membership of over 45,000 business owners and executives, Uniapac envisions a global economy based on respect for the dignity of the human person and the common good as it promotes its advocacy of business as a noble vocation.

The theme of the congress, “New Paradigms for Business Sustainability” aims to address the pressing need for innovative business practices in a post-pandemic world.

Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions led by a distinguished lineup of plenary speakers who are set to tackle crucial topics that resonate with today’s economic landscape.

A half-day business networking session will be held in the morning of 24 October, the first day of the Congress. Co-presented by the Philippine Export Zone Authority and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, for registered delegates.

Key issues set

One of the highlights of the congress will be the opening plenary session on the afternoon of Thursday, 24 October entitled Tackling Inequalities for the Common Good by Ravindra Ngo, the founder of The Asian Network. With his extensive experience in fostering a community committed to advancing the UN Sustainable Goals, Ngo will provide actionable insights on how businesses can effectively address social inequalities while promoting sustainable development.

To start the second day, Ignacio Pugliese, president of Asia Region at Grupo Bimbo, will lead a discussion on Global Business for the Common Good.

Pugliese’s vast experience across various markets will shed light on how companies can align their operations with global challenges, ensuring that they thrive while positively impacting society.

In the afternoon, Jose Ignacio Mariscal Torroella, president of Grupo Marhnos, will explore Building Social Business Models for a More Humane Economy.

His advocacy for humane economic practices positions him as a key voice in promoting innovative business models that prioritize human welfare alongside profitability.

Plenary reactors to the keynote addresses will be led by Ramon R. del Rosario, president and CEO of PHINMA Corp.; Prune Ansvananda, president of UNIAPAC Asia Pacific and chairman of CBEP Thailand, and Peter Freissle, president of Polydeck Screen Corp. USA, respectively.