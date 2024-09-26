Gov’t to enforce decisive actions vs. agri-economic sabotage

The Philippine government will enforce more decisive actions against agri-economic sabotage in the country, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured on Thursday as he signed a measure that imposes stiffer penalties against smugglers and hoarders of agricultural food products.

During the ceremonial signing of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act at Malacanan Palace, Marcos ordered the creation of an Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Enforcement Group that will focus on dismantling smuggling operations and apprehending offenders.

He also directed the development of a special team of prosecutors nationwide to expedite cases related to agricultural sabotage.

“We will enforce the law and ensure that swift and decisive action is taken against anyone who dares to sabotage our agricultural sector,” said Marcos.

He assured that cases on agri-economic sabotage will be urgently filed and resolved “by dismantling powerful forces in the system.”

“In Bagong Pilipinas, there will be no backdoors, shortcuts, or turning a blind eye,” he added.

“No longer will these cases gather dust. They will be prioritized and they will be resolved urgently. We will confront and dismantle the powerful forces that have long exploited our system for their own gain, ensuring that justice prevails, and the dignity of our agricultural sector is upheld,” he further stated.

Under the new law, smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and engaging in cartels as forms of economic sabotage.

Agricultural products covered by the new law include rice, corn, beef, and other ruminants; pork; poultry; garlic, onions, carrots, garlic, and other vegetables; fruit; and fish, salt, and other aquatic products in their raw state.

Offenders and violators shall be penalized with life imprisonment and a fine five times the value of the confiscated agricultural and fishery products

The law also grants rewards of up to P20 million and other incentives to those who will provide information that would lead to the investigation, arrest, prosecution, and conviction of smugglers and hoarders