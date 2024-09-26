FL Liza now PHILCONSA member 

The Philippine Constitution Association Inc. inducted First Lady Louise ''Liza'' Araneta-Marcos as one of its regular members.

The First Lady took an oath before former Chief Justice Reynato Puno at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañan Palace during the sidelines of the 63rd Founding Anniversary of the PHILCONSA on Thursday.

Founded on 26 September 1961, PHILCONSA is a non-stock and nonpartisan organization committed to defending, preserving, and protecting the Constitution.

It supports the government's efforts to guarantee that its plans and programs remain compliant with the tenets of the Constitution.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recognized the PHILCONSA as “the fundamental law of our land.”

“PHILCONSA’s role as the “people’s conscience”— in the words of Dr. Salvador Araneta—is vital in propagating and preserving it from "insidious interests,” he said.

Marcos said the PHILCONSA has remained the steadfast, vigilant, and uncompromising guardians of the Philippine democracy in the past 63 years.

“Despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the Philippines has remained a bastion of resilience, peace, and stability. Our response has been neither passive nor reactionary but forward-looking,” he stressed.