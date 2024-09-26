Beermen survive late FiberXers rally

San Miguel Beer repelled a late challenge from Converge, 102-95, to take Game 1 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup quarterfinals at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Thursday evening.

Ejimofor Anosike delivered a double-double game of 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Beermen clinched an early lead in this best-of-five series.

Converge got close to San Miguel, 95-99, with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter, thanks to key baskets from Jalen Jones and JL delos Santos.

Still, it was the Beermen who displayed nerves of steel, as Anosike and CJ Perez drained three of their four free throw attempts down the stretch to seal the win.

"We just wanted to close the game quickly but we should have just held the ball longer," San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said.