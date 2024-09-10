Gallent wants to see ‘disciplined’ Beermen

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Converge vs NorthPort

7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs San Miguel Beer

San Miguel Beer’s thrilling escape off a June Mar Fajardo buzzer-beating jumper to end the first round of the elimination was fun to watch.

But head coach Jorge Gallent would rather not see the Beermen get into the same situation where they need to make a basket in the dying seconds with the game on the line.

Instead, Gallent expects his wards to be a little bit more disciplined when they seek payback against NLEX to begin the crucial Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup eliminations second round today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We have to take care of the ball coming into the end game and be more disciplined in our rules in defense. It’s really gonna hurt us,” Gallent said as his squad braces for a tough grind over its first-round tormentor in the 7:30 p.m. tussle.

Fajardo rescued the Beermen with a lucky bounce off his mid-range jumper at the buzzer to down Rain or Shine, 113-112, last Thursday to end the round with their third win in five outings.

San Miguel’s defensive lapse almost cost it the game when Chris Ross fouled Elasto Painters rookie Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti while shooting a four-point shot. He sank all of his charities for the go-ahead but the Beermen, without a time out left, got the ball to Fajardo for the game-winner.

“We have to be disciplined with our rules and things like that won’t happen,” Gallent added.

The Beermen are looking to avenge their 108-112 overtime loss to the Road Warriors last 31 August in Cagayan de Oro City.

San Miguel could parade a new import in Sheldon Mac as replacement for Jordan Adams, according to reports. The former Washington Wizard is set to take his measurement on Tuesday and is expected to meet the 6-foot-6 height limit.

NLEX, on the other hand, is looking to arrest a two-game skid following its victory over the Beermen.

The Road Warriors suffered a 91-119 blowout at the hands of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last 3 September before absorbing a 99-110 loss to surging Blackwater last Friday for a 3-3 win-loss card.

Meanwhile, NorthPort and Converge meet at 5 p.m. in a crucial match for their playoffs aspirations in Group A.

The Batang Pier will have momentum following a morale-boosting 133-107 rout of winless Terrafirma last Sunday. The FiberXers, on the other hand, are reeling from three straight defeats.

“Our goal in this second round is to beat those teams below us and try our best to get a win against teams higher than us in the standings,” said NorthPort forward Arvin Tolentino, who submitted a triple-double in the previous outing.

The Batang Pier are tied with Magnolia with 3-3 slate.

The FiberXers slump started with their 109-135 loss to the Batang Pier behind Tolentino’s 51-point explosion in the first round.

Big man Justin Arana returned after a one-game absence due to an injury, but his contributions weren’t enough to save Converge from a 91-98 loss to first round victim defending champion TNT last Sunday.