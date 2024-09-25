TNT chalks up 1-0 series lead vs. NLEX

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered a monstrous double-double game as TNT delivered a 107-102 win in Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup quarterfinals at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Hollis-Jefferson delivered 45 points and 10 rebounds as the Tropang Giga now hold a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five series.

TNT delivered a 32-22 third-quarter output to get the win and series lead.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult series. Our defense was key against those two guys: DeQuan (Jones) and Berto (Bolick). If we could limit one of them, we have a chance of winning,” Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said.

Jones led NLEX with a double-double of his own with 38 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 2 is on Friday in Santa Rosa, Laguna at 7:30 p.m.