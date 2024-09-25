Subic Freeport eyed as prime investment location

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Australia Philippines (CCIAP) Inc. is looking into the possibility of investing inside this premier Freeport zone during their Australia Inbound Mission here on 20 September.

The CCIAP, led by leader founder and president Connie De Cunha, went to this premier Freeport as part of the Australia Inbound Mission and was welcomed by Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño.

During his opening remarks, Aliño coaxed the CCIAP to invest in Subic Bay Freeport, citing capabilities of this ecozone in terms of shipping, tourism, renewable energy and manufacturing of diverse products. He added that he hopes the CCIAP would encourage other Australian companies to locate here.

The SBMA gave a presentation to the delegates of the CCIAP as Business and Investment Department manager Karen Magno showed the numerous Australian companies based inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The official also showcased the numerous advantages of conducting business here.

Australian companies such as the DBA Global also shared their experience working in Subic Bay Freeport. DBA Global president Darlow Parazo said that Subic Bay Freeport is one of the fast-growing business hubs in the Philippines.

“With its strategic location and skilled workforce, Subic Bay presents an exceptional environment for businesses eager to expand their operations in Southeast Asia. As one of the leading businesses in the area, DBA Global is committed to driving innovation and fostering growth within this community,” he said.

Subic Bay Taiwan Freeport Chamber of Commerce president Best Chang also shared his experience working inside Subic Bay Freeport, citing the numerous perks and benefits locating here. He added that the companies conduct work efficiently with the assurance of the continuous support of SBMA.